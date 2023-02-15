New ‘South Park’ Will Tear Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Shreds

Videos by OutKick

The new “South Park” episode looks like it will torch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A short promo recently dropped for the second episode of season 26, and fans of the British royal family better buckle up.

The episode is titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” and will shine a light on “some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

Kyle complains about a dumb prince and his stupid wife in the all-new episode, titled “Worldwide Privacy Tour” premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/6Dpa5R5ZZ3 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 13, 2023

This is when “South Park” is at its best.

The premiere of season 26 was okay, but not anything special. The episode took shots at anti-Semitism and Kanye West.

It had some funny moments, but overall, it wasn’t throwing heat. It doesn’t appear that will be the case tonight when “”Worldwide Privacy Tour” airs.

This episode looks like it’s going to unload on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and we’re here for it.

“South Park” will make fun of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter video https://twitter.com/SouthPark/status/1625258880887566336 and Getty Images)

In my very humble and ultimately not that important opinion, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the absolute worst.

They talk about wanting privacy and the ability to leave in peace. Then, Prince Harry, who used to actually do legit stuff during the Afghanistan War, wrote a book and did multiple interviews.

Nothing says you want privacy than writing a best-selling book and never saying no to a camera. Prince Harry used to cook bad guys from the sky in Afghanistan. Now, he looks like he’s a hostage and sells his family down the river. Oh, did I mention he’s also apparently not a fan of the freedoms we enjoy here in America? Not a great story arc.

“South Park” will target Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The couple is prime target material for “South Park,” and we should all hope the show is merciless. Nobody in this country should give a damn about the Brits. Last time I checked, we fought an entire war against those people for our freedom. Did we all forget that? I certainly hope not.

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town in the new episode titled, "The Worldwide Privacy Tour", premiering Wednesday at 10/9c on Comedy Central. pic.twitter.com/XTGmIoEHmR — South Park (@SouthPark) February 14, 2023

“South Park” should go weapons free (in a comedy sense) and absolutely light these two attention addicts up. Prince Harry used to be cool when he partied and killed people. Now, he’s just a sad shell of a man. Get after it, “South Park.” Get after it.