Environmental Hypocrites Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Used SUV Convoy To Travel 200 Feet In NYC

Videos by OutKick

Former Royals and current annoying people Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue their hot streak of being quite possibly the biggest hypocrites on the face of the Earth that they claim they’re trying to save.

The duo — best known for their love of using private jets despite the known environmental impacts — were in New York City on Tuesday. This was the couple’s first time back in the Big Apple since they were forced to race through the city at high speeds with paparazzi hot on their tails.

Or so they said.

This time around, the couple were in town to speak at a World Mental Health Day event.

Now, according to Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan needed to travel from their hotel to the event space. So — since they’re fancy rich folk who fleeced Spotify for $20 million — they traveled with a convoy of seven-blacked-out SUVs.

You know, the kind that aren’t exactly great on gas.

This convoy was then flanked by a police cruiser.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a slightly more eco-conscious vehicle. One that would’ve been well-suited for a 200-foot journey. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Harry And Meghan’s Arduous Trek

Surely, with that many vehicles in tow, the Duke and Duchess needed to make an arduous trek the length of the island of Manhattan at peak rush hour with throngs of adoring fans filling the streets for a glimpse of the lady from Suits and the guy who wrote a book about the time his wang got frozen.

But that isn’t what happened. They left their hotel’s parking garage, headed down a one-way street, and then their convoy pulled into another garage. The distance of this journey? An estimated 200 feet.

Now, if you’re whole brand was lecturing all of us peasants about the environment, wouldn’t you maybe carpool? Or maybe just take one car and have everyone else walk? Hey, here’s an idea, they could’ve walked 200 feet and I guarantee most people in the city wouldn’t have even stopped to take a photo with them.

This is par for the course with this not-particularly-dynamic duo whose unlikeability continues to be off the charts.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle