USC NIL Partnership Will See Jordan Addison Driving A $120,000 Mercedes

Everything comes with a price, including new NIL partnerships, as USC proved on Wednesday. The in-house collective ‘BLVD’ has announced they’ve partnered with ‘Fletcher Jones Automotive Group’. They claim to be the #1 Mercedes dealership in the country, based out of Newport Beach, CA.

The new deal will see transfer WR Jordan Addison and DL Tuli Tuipulotu driving around in a brand new Mercedes-Benz S500s, which are $120,000 vehicles. This new deal marks the first time that a ‘collective’ has signed a deal with a car dealership, though many other groups around the country have silent agreements.

According to On3, the deal will only involve five current USC players, though future expansion is on the table.

“Obviously everyone knows Jordan (Addison), but Tuli is our top defensive lineman,” BLVD’s senior account manager Spencer Harris told the site. “He’s a true junior, going to have a big year. And now they’re driving all-black Mercedes-Benz S500s. … We just started it off as five. There’s going to be some crossover in our marketing content — it should be a pretty cool deal.”

Big shoutout to our newest partner 🤝 @FJMercedes 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐟 #𝐁𝐋𝐕𝐃 😎 pic.twitter.com/vKhipt1pQV — BLVD (@blvd_hq) August 31, 2022

Now, every premier player will not be driving around in these fancy cars, but it will benefit the school in recruiting and proves that USC isn’t messing around when it comes to Name, Image and Likeness.

Obviously, we will see other ‘collectives’ joining in on the dealership process, making them public. But now that USC has set the bar, expect to see schools around the country get in on the action, especially if it benefits recruiting and current players.

We have seen individual deals made between dealerships and players, with Bryce Young getting a deal with Mercedes of Tuscaloosa.

Of Course, not every team will make deals with Mercedes dealerships.

Let the fun continue with NIL.