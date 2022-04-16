UFC’s Alexander Volkanovski Roasts Colby Covington: ‘Faker Than The T*ts On The Strippers You Pay In Your Videos’

If you’re going to roast someone, then you oughta go for the jugular, right? Especially in the UFC, where the pre-fight insults are almost as exciting as the action in the octagon.

One fighter who struggles with his trash-talk game is Alexander Volkanovski, the 24-1 UFC Featherweight Champion. The Australian is all business typically going into his fights, which has stood out to Flagrant 2 podcast host Andrew Schulz.

Volkanovski recently appeared on Schulz’s podcast, who challenged him to improve his trash-talking game. Schulz began passing cards one-by-one to Volkanovksi, with written insults on them directed at Conor McGregror, Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But when the next card had the name “Colby Covington” on it, that’s when Volkanovski went off script.

“Colby Covington, you’re a piece of s**t. How’s that?” Volkanovski said.

He then read the card with the prepared insult, which said, “Colby Covington, Colby you are faker than the t*ts on the strippers you pay in your videos.”

The two crossed paths last year at a UFC joint press conference, in which Covington and Volkanovski took part of. The ever outspoken Covington is famous for beginning his Instagram videos with the phrase, “greetings, nerds and virgins.”

Volkanovski made a light-hearted dig at the phrase, in a roast that could only make Covington chuckle.

“Nothing wrong with being a virgin and a nerd,” Volkanovski said.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.