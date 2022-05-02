Woke Hack of the Day: Trevor Noah and His ‘Jokes’ at House Correspondents’ Dinner

Trevor Noah took shots at both Democrats and Republicans during a roast at Saturday’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. And while ridiculing both political parties diverges from his commentary on the Daily Show, Noah couldn’t erase the fact that he isn’t, well, funny.

Politico and CNN ranked Noah’s best jokes from Saturday. It appears that they used “jokes” lightly.

Take a look at some of the highlights:

— “It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished superspreader event. Did none of you learn anything from the Gridiron dinner? The second someone offers you a free dinner you all turn into Joe Rogan.”

— “I’ve just got to say, this is so exciting. To be at this swanky party full of Washington’s most powerful people. It’s not as exciting as Madison Cawthorn made it sound, but it’s still very sexy.”

— “I think everyone will agree that it’s actually nice to once again have a president who’s not afraid to come to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and hear jokes about himself. I’ll be honest, if you didn’t come, I totally would have understood because these people have been so hard on you, which I don’t get. I really don’t. And I think ever since you’ve come into office, things are really looking up. You know, gas is up, rent is up, food is up, everything.

— “Jen [Psaki], it’s nice that you’re willing to come over here and risk getting Covid for like, what, the 10th time now? Let me ask, how do you keep getting Covid, Jen? Like your boss hooked us all up with free tests. Does he not have your address? What’s going on there?”

— “I’m really excited because the kings of cable are here. Fox News in the house … I know Fox has a bad reputation — I can even feel you tense up now when I talk about them. They really do crush it. You know, I think they get a bad rap. Because it’s a mixed bag. They actually have really good journalists, it just depends on when you watch. Fox News is sort of like a Waffle House. Yeah, it’s relatively normal in the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down, there’s a drunk lady named Jeanine threatening to fight every Mexican who comes in.”

Noah thought his funniest bit was pretending that Florida Gov. DeSantis was in attendance for the event, as if he was speaking directly to him:

“One of my favorites, Ron DeSantis, is here,” Noah said. “Oh man, I’m actually surprised that he found the time. You know he has been so busy trying to outmaneuver Trump for 2024. I see you, Ron. I see you, player.”

Rank it on the joke-o-meter.

DeSantis was not in attendance, saying he had no interest in the event.

No “comedian” has ever made it further making fewer people laugh than Trevor Noah has.