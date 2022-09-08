Tom Brady is officially in midseason press conference form.

The Buccaneers QB had his weekly session with the media this afternoon, and, of course, was asked about Rob Gronkowski for the billionth time since training camp started almost two months ago.

And Brady – after a reportedly rough few weeks at home – made it clear he’s just about had it with the Gronk questions.

Those wondering will #GoBucs #TomBrady call Gronk and ask him to unretire? Brady says Gronk is not playing this year. He’s gettin a little annoyed at Gronk questions. pic.twitter.com/klZnitcxXA — rock riley (@realrockriley) September 8, 2022

Is this Tom Brady’s last season in the NFL?

That’s PEAK Tom Brady right there, baby. That’s New England Tom, not fun-loving Tampa Tom.

The season is here, and it’s time to focus on the boys who are here, not those who ain’t – and that includes Gronk.

Brady, by the way, was later asked the obligatory “is this your final season” question – another one I’m sure the 45-year-old is beyond done with answering.

He went with the always popular “we could die any day” line for this one.

#GoBucs #TomBrady has not thought about whether he wants to play after this year. Brady says like most people he’s just in the moment now. pic.twitter.com/77QCQpF3QL — rock riley (@realrockriley) September 8, 2022

Brady, wife Gisele Bundchen going through … rough patch

Don’t know if you’ve heard, but it’s reportedly been a rough few weeks for Brady.

He left Buccaneers training camp for nearly two weeks in August for personal reasons, and rumors of his whereabouts ranged from The Masked Singer to the Bahamas.

When he finally reemerged, Brady sounded like a lot of 45-year-old husbands with a wife and three kids at home.

“It’s all personal, everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, we all have really unique challenges in our life. I’m 45 years old, there’s a lot of sh-t going on,” Brady said.

The always reliable rumor mill has been working overtime ever since. The latest reports paint a dim picture for Tom and longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, who evidently doesn’t share the same excitement for the return of football as the rest of us.

According to the New York Post, Gisele enters the first week of the NFL season estranged from Brady. The supermodel recently returned from Costa Rica and is now reportedly in Miami to see her kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” a source told the Post, which later added that Bundchen is angry Brady decided to un-retire last spring.

The post also added that Brady was “very sad at the moment” and close friends believe this is a “serious disagreement.”

Oh yeah, there was also a rumor that Brady got a new face this summer, too. How’s that for burying the lede?!

Anyway, Brady and the Buccaneers – minus Gronk, of course – open the season Sunday night in Dallas.

Godspeed to anyone who drops a pass.