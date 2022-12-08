TikTok Star Megan Eugenio Denies She’s Part Of Antonio Brown Bedroom Selfie

In case you were wondering, TikTok star Megan Eugenio was not recently sharing a bed with Antonio Brown. Or at least that’s the message she’s sending after a Snapchat photo of Brown and a female companion recently surfaced.

Eugenio, more commonly known by her TikTok handle: @overtimemegan, took to Instagram to plead her case. In response to online speculation that she’s the mystery woman in Brown’s snap, Eugenio responded: “I cannot believe I have to say this but that is not me,” – several emojis followed.

The emojis’ role in @overtimemegan’s denial shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. If you have a TikTok account with more than 2 million followers and consider yourself an influencer, let’s be real, you’re using emojis.

You’re also probably overly familiar with how to properly pose for the best duck face selfie. But that’s neither here not there.

Megan Eugenio denies that she’s the woman pictured with Antonio Brown.

Eugenio Is The Latest Mystery Surrounding Antonio Brown

Whether Eugenio is to be believed is anyone’s guess. The TikTok queen does have a history with professional athletes. She previously dated pro hockey player Cole Schwindt. And you don’t obtain millions of social media followers by avoiding attention.

And Antonio Brown is an attention magnet.

Still, she’d have to be angling for a bed in the nuthouse if she was cuddling up next to AB. According to recent reports, Brown has been holed up in his house for nearly a week in an attempt to avoid police who are said to have a warrant for his arrest.

This fall alone, Brown has bashed former friend and teammate Tom Brady, publicly supported Kanye West, been sued for selling a fake watch and exposed himself in front of a woman at a pool.

And those are just the stories that have gone public. Who knows what else Brown’s been doing?

Eugenio is a TikTok star.

About the only thing Brown hasn’t done this fall – other than play football – is share a bedroom selfie with Megan Eugenio.

More About Megan

The 22-year-old Eugenio is an avid sports fan. A native of Massachusetts, she regularly posts TikToks, snaps and videos to her social media accounts while attending professional sporting events. Eugenio’s posts most often come from NBA and NFL games, though she’s also a noted NHL fan.

As long as she’s still attending NFL games, she’s unlikely to appear in any photos alongside Brown.

