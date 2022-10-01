Antonio Brown Exposes Himself In Front Of Woman At A Dubai Hotel

Antonio Brown seems to have done EVERYTHING both on and off the field…

But his latest action may have the star athlete facing some serious consequences.

The former All-Pro Steelers receiver was caught on video shaking his bear buttocks in the face of a woman while in a swimming pool a few months ago.

The footage was obtained by the New York Post. Brown was vacationing at the Armani Hotel Dubai this past May to see his friend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

New York Post

BROWN WAS ASKED TO LEAVE THE HOTEL

Eyewitnesses say that Brown and the woman had just met in the pool earlier before Brown shook his rear-end and then whipped out his “manhood.”

The frightening and heinous act made the woman leave the pool visibly upset. Other eyewitnesses in the pool and on the pool deck shocked as well from Brown’s deeply disturbing antics.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after, according to the Post’s report via a hotel staffer.

The staffer also reported that Brown had previous complaints that day. Brown was allegedly flaunting his bare chest to hotel guests as well as possibly smoking marijuana. (Which is illegal in the country of Dubai)

New York Post

It’s the latest bizarre and absolutely uncalled for behavior from Antonio Brown. Last season he made headlines after taking off his football pads and jersey in the middle of the Bucs – New York Jets game and started parading around before leaving the field.

Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.@JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/Jet6ofnNm2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2022 .

There’s been no word yet on what legal, if any repercussions Brown may face.

In 2020, Brown was suspended for the first 8 games of the NFL season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The decision came after a lawsuit was filed against Brown from an NFL personal trainer claiming Brown sexually assaulted her. In 2021 both sides came to a legal settlement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.