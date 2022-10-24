Antonio Brown Pokes Fun At Losing Bucs, Tom Brady

Antonio Brown can’t get over his former team and quarterback.

After the Buccaneers suffered another embarrassing loss to fall to 3-4, Brown hopped on Twitter to dance all over the fallen Tampa Bay boys’ graves with a vicious troll on their star QB.

Brown posted an edited photo of Tom Brady — inhabiting AB’s body from the infamous shirtless tirade last season — throwing the ‘deuces’ to a home Tampa Bay crowd with a caption that read, “Put that sh*t on.”

AB has been using that slogan all year to step on the staggering Bucs, often singling out his one-time friend and teammate, TB12.

During Sunday’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Brown posted another dig at Brady and the Bucs, which read, “Tampon Bay, Tom Booty, ya dig.”

While few can make sense of Brown’s Twitter tirades, there appears to be beef between him and Brady ever since the former left Tampa Bay.

Amid rumors of a potential divorce between the GOAT and wife, Gisele Bündchen, Brown has mercilessly called out Brady by posting photos of himself and Bünchden, as well as calling him a ‘divorced‘ dad.

Brady completed Sunday’s game with 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards and no scores.

