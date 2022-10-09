Antonio Brown is done with football and he is using his downtime to make music and mock Tom Brady. The former seven-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion wide receiver did not hold back on Sunday morning.

Brady, who once took Brown into his home while the duo played together in Tampa Bay, is reportedly on the brink of divorce. He and Gisele Bündchen have been dealing with marital issues over the last few months, likely stemming from his decision to unretire from football.

Meanwhile, Brown has been very aggressive toward his former quarterback. Shortly after the news broke that Brady and Bündchen hired lawyers, he posted a photo with the latter as if to say that he is available once the divorce goes final.

Antonio Brown was at it again on Sunday.

The 34-year-old shared yet another photo that viciously mocked Brady’s marital troubles and implied that he is going to slide in on Bündchen once she is single— if not now.

It was a savage share. Especially considering that Brown and Brady were once tight and that the latter more or less saved the former’s career.

It doesn’t seem to matter. There is no hope that the two will rekindle their relationship and Brown is done with football anyway. He said on Sunday that he won’t be returning to the NFL.

Only person i'll ever play Football with again is my SON — AB (@AB84) October 9, 2022

In his quasi-retirement era, Brown has transitioned to music and entertainment. And it is making him some decent money.

Brown shared a six-figure paystub from ‘Secure The Bag Record Label’ to prove that he is cashing-in on his music.

Brown’s retirement may not be his choice, because no NFL team is going to pick him up after his mid-game tantrum last season and wild off-field antics. However, he is done with football, focused on music and continues to pursue Gisele Bündchen.