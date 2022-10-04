Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Hire Divorce Lawyers

The rumors of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship being on the rocks could soon be coming to the conclusion many have predicted: divorce. Brady and Bundchen have both reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to the New York Post.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source in the know told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen after Super Bowl LV in Tampa. (Getty Images)

The report of the couple hiring divorce attorneys comes just over a month after Gisele reportedly took off for Central America after “heated arguments” with the veteran QB over his decision to unretire.

Brady abruptly left Buccaneers camp for more than 10 days just as rumors surfaced of his marriage being on the rocks.

“Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with. We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s–t going on,” Brady said, following his return to the team.

Brady and Bundchen began dating in 2006 before being married in February of 2009 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The couple shares two children together, a 12-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter. Brady also has a 15-year-old son with his ex Bridget Moynahan.