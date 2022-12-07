Antonio Brown Still Believed To Be Inside His House Six Days After Police Arrived With A Warrant For His Arrest

With an arrest warrant in hand, Florida police arrived at Antonio Brown’s Tampa Bay residence on Dec. 1. Fast-forward to now, six days later, and the former NFL wide receiver is still believed to be inside his house and not in police custody.

According to League of Justice, there has been a steady police presence outside of Brown’s house since Dec. 1 and authorities believe he is still inside his home, refusing to surrender.

The report states that police are not concerned for Brown’s well-being because he has allegedly been in contact with other people over the past few days. The former Buccaneer has been active on social media as well.

Police are looking to arrest Brown on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to warrant information on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s website. Brown is accused of threatening the mother of his children, including threatening to shoot her, according to Fox13. He’s also been accused of throwing her belongings out in the street during the alleged altercation.

Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Antonio Brown Still Not In Police Custody

The active arrest order for Brown has an offense date of November 28, 2022 listed. This is a day before a judge denied the Tampa Police Department’s request for a risk protection order against Brown.

Brown could face a misdemeanor charge of non-violent resisting arrest when he is eventually taken into custody.

While the report states that police have tried to communicate with Brown by using a megaphone outside of his home.

It’s unclear at this time if authorities have cut off the electricity or water to Brown’s home, but that could be the next step in trying to get him to surrender.