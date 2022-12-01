An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL player Antonio Brown.

Police are looking to arrest the former Buccaneers star on a misdemeanor battery charge, according to warrant information on the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

As of late Thursday morning, Brown doesn’t appear to be in police custody. When he is taken into custody, no bond is stated on the arrest warrant.

No further details are known at this time. You can read the full order below.

Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

This is just the latest incident in a long string of embarrassing off-the-field issues for the former NFL star.

Just a couple days ago, police attempted to hit him with a risk protection order, which would have limited his ability to possess firearms.

However, a judge denied the request. Now, police are looking to place him in handcuffs over an unknown alleged event.

He went from starring in the NFL and making millions playing on Sundays to now being wanted on a battery charge. It’s been an incredible downfall for the once talented football player.

Authorities in Florida are looking for Antonio Brown. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back for more information on the developing situation as we have it.