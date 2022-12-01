Police Requested Risk Protection Order Against Antonio Brown

Police in Florida reportedly attempted to restrict Antonio Brown’s access to firearms.

The Tampa Police Department requested a risk protection order against the flamed out former NFL receiver, but a judge denied it November 29, according to court documents obtained by Steelers Now.

The reason for the denial wasn’t given in the court documents. A risk protection order allows the authorities to ban someone’s access to weapons and ammunition in the state of Florida. The rule was passed following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Antonio Brown has had multiple off-the-field issues. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The statute allows authorities to prohibit firearm possession if someone possibly presents a risk to society, even if they haven’t committed a crime yet.

For unknown reasons, the judge did not find the state had meant the standard necessary to approve the order against Brown.

Antonio Brown continues to have issues.

Brown has had multiple public issues since essentially becoming persona non grata in the NFL. Most notably, he continues to take shots at his former teammate Tom Brady and his family.

Tampa police wanted a risk protection order against Antonio Brown. A judge refused to grant it. The reason for the denial isn’t known. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown shared a fake naked photo of Gisele, shared a private message from the QB – which backfired because it made Brady look like a great man – and he’s continued to insert himself into situations he has no business being a part of.

Now, it’s been revealed the authorities in Florida apparently thought he was such a threat to the community or himself they didn’t want him to have weapons. It’s just the latest bad headline for AB.

Hopefully, someone can convince AB to take a hard look in the mirror. If not, it’s hard to imagine this is the last embarrassing headline he’ll have.