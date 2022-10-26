Crazy Antonio Brown Backs Kanye West Amid ‘Antisemitism’ Scandal

Antonio Brown doesn’t care to support his ex-teammates, but he is happy to fight for Kanye West amid controversy over Ye’s antisemitic remarks.

Brown also happens to be the head of Donda Sports — a sports marketing agency spearheaded by West.

ANTONIO BROWN POKES FUN AT LOSING BUCS, TOM BRADY

After Rams Pro Bowl DT Aaron Donald and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown announced their respective decisions to cut loose from Donda Sports on Tuesday, Brown followed up the news by deciding to double down on support for Ye and his company.

AB released a statement where he pretended to fight against cancel culture and “groupthink” by supporting Ye’s unhinged rhetoric.

ADIDAS ENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH KANYE WEST WHO, AS A RESULT, IS NO LONGER A BILLIONAIRE

Brown said, “Over the past few weeks the world’s reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection.

Kanye’s deal with Adidas was the first major domino to fall in his inevitable “cancelation.” The company announced that they nixed their deal with Ye, dropping West under the billion-dollar net worth mark.

“I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity in expressing my stance,” Brown noted. “The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves at a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others.”

The ex-NFL wideout allegedly penned the thorough deconstruction of “diversity in thought” on his own — even if his past social media captions (with the composition of alphabet soup) say otherwise. Twitter commenters also called “BS” on AB’s statement.

Whether it’s for profit or out of pure lunacy, Brown is sticking with Team Kanye for the time being.

Brown continued, “None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes. Sensationalism and groupthink have forced people to not speak their minds and act out in fear rather than love.

“For these reasons, I stand by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion. I actively seek to coexist in places where I may have a difference of opinion because it’s diversity in thought that pushes humanity forward.”

Brown’s partnership with Ye has been longstanding.

The two even considered buying the Denver Broncos at one point, though the proposition sounded like all smoke.

“Tell Roger [Goodell] to call me, we working on it,” Brown previously said, “We are extremely serious about it. We working towards it to get it done.”