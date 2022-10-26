Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown Cut Ties With Kanye West’s Donda Sports Agency

Kanye West’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, was dropped by two marquee athletes — LA Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown — that took issue with Ye’s spree of antisemitic commentary.

Donald, an All-Pro for the Rams, released a statement on Tuesday saying that he was dropping the label. Brown, a star for the Celtics, quickly followed Donald’s lead. Both athletes signed with Donda earlier this year.

Jaylen Brown shakes hands with Kanye West, prior to Brown’s departure from Donda Sports. (via Getty Images)

The Rams DT condemned Kanye’s controversial statements across several interviews in recent weeks, including improper remarks regarding the Jewish community.

Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald signed with Donda Sports in May, but ended the relationship less than 6 months later (via Getty Images)

Zero Athlete Signings For Donda Sports

Donald and Brown were the only athletes signed to the nascent company. Donald said the following on his decision to cut ties with Kanye and Donda:

Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family. As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful words and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings. We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race. Aaron Donald statement on Donda Sports

As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, Adidas announced on Tuesday that they were splitting with Kanye. The sportswear brand went as far as reaching out to sneaker boutiques to yank Yeezy’s products off the shelves or for upcoming releases.

Jaylen Brown initially told The Boston Globe that he was staying with Donda. However, he apparently had a change-of-heart and quickly reversed course. Brown released a statement on his U-turn.

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown, 26, was the second athlete to sign with Donda Sports (via Getty Images)

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.