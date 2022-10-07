Antonio Brown Being Sued For Selling A Bogus Watch

Antonio Brown is being sued yet again… this time, for selling a bogus watch.

A Florida man named Ryan Kane wired $160,000 to the former Bucs wide receiver for the black banded Richard Mille watch.

Brown had allegedly told Kane that the RM 011 model was real and had a value “of over $400,000.”

However when Kane went to have it appraised for insurance purposes, he got some bad news.

The watch, was a fake and worth just a couple hundred bucks.

RichardMille.com

ANTONIO BROWN CAN’T ESCAPE LEGAL PROBLEMS

To make matters worst, Kane found out that Brown allegedly bought multiple phony watches when he was in Dubai the other month. He apparently paid less than $500.00 for them at the time.

Kane now filing a lawsuit against Brown, suing him for fraud in order to get his money back plus interest.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Antonio “AB” Brown attends SprayGround 2022 Pop Up Fashion Show at Times Square on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

It’s the latest legal drama that the once star player is dealing with, including from his former personal trainer who claimed that Brown stiffed him on payment as well.

Besides his legal problems, Antonio has also been in the news recently after coming to Kanye West’s defense when Ye wore a “White Lives Matter,” shirt.