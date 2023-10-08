Texas A&M Police Department Had An Eventful Day At Kyle Field With Fans. Did The CIA Take One Fan To A Black-Site?

Videos by OutKick

The Texas A&M police department had their own type of gameday on Saturday, as over 105,000 people were in attendance for the Alabama game. Thankfully for those at home, the Aggies police department kept everyone up-to-date on every situation.

Besides the fact that this was one of the most highly anticipated games of the Texas A&M home schedule, there was bound to be some action in the stands. Not to be disappointed, the official X-Twitter account of the police department gave us all some memorable details.

The Aggies came up short to Alabama, losing 26-17, but there were a number of folks who weren’t able to make it four quarters. Unfortunately for one person, they were covered in mud, staggering and the police tried to be nice to the drunken fan. Turns out, that wasn’t enough, as the fan tried to pull a move on the friend and enter the stadium, which led to their arrest.

Public Intoxication. Northeast tower. Subject covered in mud & staggering. Released to sober friend. Ejected. Subject pushed away from friend and tried to enter stadium. Arrested. #BTHObama — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) October 7, 2023

There were two fans who never made it into the stadium, causing a disturbance with the ticket staff while intoxicated. This led to the fans being ejected before they could get their first whiff at the popcorn.

Two intoxicated subjects entered stadium. Then caused a disturbance with ticket staff. Ejected. #BTHObama — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) October 7, 2023

More Highlights From Texas A&M Fans, Police

Then, there was the one person who was extracted from the stadium with a bag over their head, then loaded into the police van like they were headed for a CIA blacksite. I’ll be interested to see if/when this fan reappears in the College Station area. We might have to check with the government on this one.

Brazos County Sheriff deputies have just loaded into a van a man handcuffed with his head bagged from Kyle Field.



College football. pic.twitter.com/qLDtZmtRUN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 7, 2023

Public Intoxication. Subject who was released to sober friend & ejected returned to stadium. Was using a rail to stand. Arrested. #BTHObama — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) October 7, 2023

Public Intoxication. Northeast tower. Subject unable to walk without assistance. Given the opportunity to call a sober friend but was unable to operate his phone. Arrested. #BTHObama — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) October 7, 2023

I feel for the person who was most likely blitzed and trying to get into their cell-phone. They most likely couldn’t remember the code. If there’s one thing to learn from THIS encounter is to have your code written down if you’re not using ‘Face ID’.

Not remembering how to unlock their phone cost them an afternoon in the drunk tank.

I think it’s fair to say that some Texas A&M fans had a forgettable afternoon.