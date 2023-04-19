Videos by OutKick

Texas A&M football’s mass exodus continued on Tuesday as former four-star recruit Bobby Taylor entered the transfer portal. The decision to leave the program does not come without questions.

Taylor, the No. 25-ranked defensive back in the Class of 2022, committed to play for the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Auburn and Baylor, among others. He played a big role in A&M landing the best recruiting class of all-time and helped recruit other top talent to join him in College Station.

Unfortunately, Taylor ultimately injured his knee before his freshman season and fell down the depth chart. The Under Armour All-American was then limited during the recent spring practice period with a cast on his wrist.

Now, he is seeking a new opportunity elsewhere.

Taylor announced that he is entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining on Tuesday afternoon. His departure makes him the 30th Texas A&M player to enter the portal during the 2023 offseason, which is the most amongst all FBS and FCS programs.

I’m officially entering the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility. — bobby taylor (@TheBobbyTaylor) April 18, 2023

But was it Taylor’s decision to leave Texas A&M? It doesn’t seem like it was…

Not long after hitting the portal, Taylor posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story.

What does that mean?

“and don’t think i wanted to leave”

Perhaps Taylor is alluding to the idea that he was forced out of Texas A&M— though it seems strange that a program which saw such a large number of players leave would willingly add to that total. Maybe he is talking about how he wanted to play for the Aggies, but injuries and his role on the depth chart led to a different path.

Taylor could also be speaking about something completely different. Only he knows what he meant, and he doesn’t seem keen on sharing.

Regardless of how or why, Taylor is hitting the portal. His time at Texas A&M is over, even though he may not have wanted to leave.