Tennessee Offensive Lineman John Campbell Must’ve Watched ‘The Blindside’ Last Night, As He Sends Defender To The Bus

Tennessee wasn’t going to have many problems with Virginia on Saturday if it avoided mistakes, which was the case in Nashville. One player who seemed to take the pregame talk to heart was offensive linemen John Campbell.

Not only did Tennessee dominate through three quarters, linemen John Campbell decided to go full Michael Oher from ‘The Blindside’.

As Dylan Sampson was running for his third touchdown for Tennessee, Campbell decided to block his defender into the tunnel. First off, this is what you call finishing the play, while also showing zero mercy for Virginia in the process.

MY GOD John Campbell escorting a Cavalier to the stands🤯



I mean the UT kids are celebrating & he's rolling this dude 8 yards out of the end zone!! pic.twitter.com/aeOS0MAltV — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 2, 2023

It’s one thing to finish the play on the field, but Campbell was clearly sending him to the bus. If you don’t get the reference, just get on YouTube and look up the infamous scene from the movie.

Dylan Sampson #6 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs down the field against the Virginia Cavaliers. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

As for Tennessee’s offense, it had scored 35 points through the third quarter, while quarterback Joe Milton was feeling out his new role as the starting quarterback. For the rushing attack, the Vols look to have an explosive backfield, with Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson.

For John Campbell, he was ready to finish off Virginia in the third quarter and get out of Nashville with the win, along with a highlight reel.

Mission accomplished.