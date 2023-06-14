Taylor Swift Proves Once Again That She Runs The World, Forces Reds To Change Game Time

Videos by OutKick

The Cincinnati Reds have moved an upcoming baseball game because it was scheduled for the same day as a Taylor Swift concert. It’s 2023 and yes, that is a real sentence.

The Reds moved up the start time of their June 30th game against the Padres to a 5:10pm start time, rather than 7:10pm because of the Swift concert taking place down the street at the Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. It’s unclear if the team moved the game time because of traffic concerns, or if they realized that nobody would be at the Reds game if it started later.

Taylor Swift performs live. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

TAYLOR SWIFT SCHEDULED TO PERFORM NEARBY AT BENGALS STADIUM

The Reds move is the latest sign of just how powerful Swift has become. Brands and franchises have learned not to cross the Swifties, or else they’ll never hear the end of it. Just ask Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

One can only imagine if Swift was in the same place as Janet Jackson was a few weeks ago.

The iconic Janet had to move her concert at State Farm Arena after the Atlanta Hawks playoff game was double booked on the same night. I would have LOVED to have seen the showdown between the Swifties and the NBA. People are dropping tens of thousands of dollars on Taylor tickets, and she’s the biggest superstar on the planet. You think they are going to not be allowed to see her over a basketball game?

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift continues to crush it, bringing in millions upon millions of dollars as she wraps up her Eras Tour here in America. The Tour has put fans in such a frenzy that some have resorted to selling the rainwater from it for hundreds of dollars.

Seems like the Reds made the right move indeed.