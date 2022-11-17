Ticketmaster Has Cancelled Public On-Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets Scheduled For Friday

Ticketmaster has cancelled the public sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour that was scheduled to happen Friday.

The shocking news comes in what has been an absolutely chaotic and disastrous week for the world’s largest ticket marketplace. The platform made the announcement Thursday on its social media page.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

Taylor Swift and Ticketmaster have faced criticism over their presale ticket roll out. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

TICKETMASTER’S PRESALE HAD MANY PROBLEMS

Swift and Ticketmaster teamed up for Ticketmaster’s Verified fan presale. The platform issued a limited amount of tickets – similar to a lottery, and sent out passcodes that would give fans presale access.

The presale launched this past Tuesday. However, the rollout was a DISASTER.

Ticketmaster’s main website crashed, people waited in virtual queue’s for hours only to get shut out, and some of the passcodes didn’t work. It became so bad that Ticketmaster had to ultimately pause all sales of the tickets for a few hours.

Anyone who didn’t get the limited presale tickets, were supposed to be able to try and purchase them Friday during the general sale.

With this new statement, Ticketmaster said that won’t happen.

Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in.



Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

This is only going to cause more controversy and I’m telling you people are going to lose their damn minds over this. The Swifties are a fierce fan group that will berate this company forever.

On top of that, the platform already faced Congressional calls for investigations by the likes of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called them a “monopoly.”

The announcement raised a ton of questions including – where did all the tickets go?!

Social media is reacting exactly as you’d expect:

ticketmaster i am in your walls — Britt ~ fan acc (@taysrep89) November 17, 2022

YOU HAVE BEEN SELLING TICKETS ONLINE FOR YEARS AND ARE A MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR COMPANY AND YOU’RE TELLING ME YOU STILL CAN’T FIGURE OUT HOW TO RUN A FUNCTIONING WEBSITE AND GET TICKETS INTO THE HANDS OF FANS THERE’S SO MANY WHO STILL DON’T HAVE TICKETS — Patrick (@READYF0RlT) November 17, 2022

Anyone trying to see the Taylor Swift tour will now have to get tickets via resale through secondary ticket sites like StubHub.

Those tickets – are already going for THOUSANDS of dollars.

The public relations fallout for Ticketmaster is going to be huge.