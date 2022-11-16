Taylor Swift Tickets Are Going For THOUSANDS Of Dollars

Across the country this week, Taylor Swift tickets have been all the rage.

Parents have been stressed as their kids are having meltdowns. Swifties are on edge and haven’t slept in days. And now, Ticketmaster is facing a massive public relations blunder.

If you’re anxious about getting tickets, you may not want to read further because it’s not pretty.

Currently, Taylor Swift tickets are being resold for thousands of dollars – some for as much as tens of thousands of dollars. Basically, if you don’t want to sit at the very top of the nosebleeds, then you’re going to have to pay at least $1,000 or more.

Listings for Swift’s show at MetLife Stadium (Home of the Jets and Giants) in East Rutherford, New Jersey sent people into a panic.

For upper deck seats literally at the complete other side of the stadium, you’re talking at least hundreds of dollars for a single ticket (oh, and that’s BEFORE the massive ticket fees).

Want to go below a couple levels? That’ll cost you over $5 grand.

And it’ll cost you more than a year’s worth of rent if you want to actually be close to the stage. For a close seat that’s still 11 rows back, the only ticket available is going for $24,750.

TICKETS ARE EXPENSIVE ACROSS THE COUNTRY

It’s not just the New York City area that’s dealing with high Swift prices.

The Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium isn’t any better. A standing room only single ticket will run you close to $600.

TICKETMASTER AND LIVE NATION ARE FACING MASSIVE BACKLASH

Yesterday, Ticketmaster rolled out their Verified fan presale tickets. A select number of fans (perhaps too many?) were given special passcodes that allowed them presale access.

However, the presale was an absolute disaster.

Ticketmaster.com crashed, people were locked in queue lines for hours, some of the passcodes didn’t work and it went pretty much the worst way it could. Capital One’s presale was scheduled for 2pm ET and ended up being postponed a full day because of the website issues.

In a statement, Ticketmaster tweeted that the issues were caused by an “unprecedented amount” of ticket buyers.

However, I don’t buy their excuse. They were the ones that approved and handed out presale links and codes to people. Ticketmaster DEFINITELY knew how many people would also be going to the site at the same time. They gave hundreds of thousands of people access at the same time. What the hell did they think would happen?

An absolute mess of a rollout by Ticketmaster today. West coast presale delayed. Capital One’s presale didn’t even happen.



Ticketmaster gave out the presale codes to fans. For TM to then claim they were caught offguard by volume is weird bc they were the ones that did it. https://t.co/RL3XBClJnn — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) November 15, 2022

SO WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

For now, those that have their presale code and weren’t able to get tickets yet can still try and wait in a queue. There’s no guarantee that will result in tickets though.

If you’re wondering if you should just take out a mortgage or eat $1 pizza for the foreseeable future and just pay the absurd resale prices, that’s up to you.

The general on sale with all the rest of the tickets is this Friday. That means everyone and anyone will log in to try and get whatever tickets are remaining. Even scalpers. That may move the secondary ticket prices even higher as the pot is bigger for those that don’t want to miss out on the upcoming tour.

Taylor Swift’s latest album “Midnights,” has a song that sums up this situation perfectly.

It’s track 5.

It’s called, “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”