Taylor Swift Has Every Single Top 10 Song On Billboard

Taylor Swift made music history over the weekend, becoming the first artist to ever have all Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs.
Swift’s new album “Midnights,” came out on October 21st to much anticipation. The album, didn’t disappoint with many old and new Swifties giving it their approval.
Based on these new Billboard numbers, it seems there are a lot more Swifties than we originally thought.
TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES 2023 U.S. STADIUM TOUR
All things have been coming up Taylor these days.
Two weeks ago, she set the Spotify record for most album streams in a single day.
Then she set the Billboard record this past weekend
And earlier today she announced a full U.S. stadium tour that social media is flipping out about:
Tickets for the U.S. stadium tour go on sale November 15th.
Fans are able to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale program to try and get tickets earlier. However, there were some complaints on social media that the site had crashed at times.
Ticket prices on the secondary market are expected to be ridiculously high, similar to how Harry Styles and Bruce Springsteen’s went for thousand dollar re-sells.
Listen, whether you like Taylor Swift or not, the fact is she is an absolute SUPERSTAR. She may be the biggest name in music across the globe. From casual to die-hard fans, Swift has been able to become a household name and a relevant pop culture icon.
In this day and age where nobody can pay attention or focus on anything, the fact that Swift was able to have not one, not two, not even three, but ALL TEN songs is just crazy.
“Midnights” is currently available everywhere. My personal favorite songs are “You’re On Your Own Kid,” and “Snow on the beach.” The first single is the song that currently holds the #1 position, “Anti-Hero.”