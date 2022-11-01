Taylor Swift Has Every Single Top 10 Song On Billboard

Taylor Swift made music history over the weekend, becoming the first artist to ever have all Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 songs.

Swift’s new album “Midnights,” came out on October 21st to much anticipation. The album, didn’t disappoint with many old and new Swifties giving it their approval.

Based on these new Billboard numbers, it seems there are a lot more Swifties than we originally thought.

I don’t think you all understand how big of a thing this is. #TaylorSwift literally has the top 10 songs in the country this week. In this day and age of streaming and nobody can pay attention, always wanting what’s next, swiping and scrolling. This is huge. pic.twitter.com/e0gdXM78zJ — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 31, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT ANNOUNCES 2023 U.S. STADIUM TOUR

All things have been coming up Taylor these days.

Two weeks ago, she set the Spotify record for most album streams in a single day.

Then she set the Billboard record this past weekend

And earlier today she announced a full U.S. stadium tour that social media is flipping out about:

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Tickets for the U.S. stadium tour go on sale November 15th.

Fans are able to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale program to try and get tickets earlier. However, there were some complaints on social media that the site had crashed at times.

Ticket prices on the secondary market are expected to be ridiculously high, similar to how Harry Styles and Bruce Springsteen’s went for thousand dollar re-sells.

just posting this here for all the swifties who are considering selling their organs to afford tickets to taylor swift’s new tour!! a kidney is worth approximately $259,000. that might be able to afford you a ticket for the back row!! 🤩 #TSErasTour #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/WTGYDkVsmz — chelsea ♡ (midnights era) (@jadesmirrorball) November 1, 2022

Listen, whether you like Taylor Swift or not, the fact is she is an absolute SUPERSTAR. She may be the biggest name in music across the globe. From casual to die-hard fans, Swift has been able to become a household name and a relevant pop culture icon.

In this day and age where nobody can pay attention or focus on anything, the fact that Swift was able to have not one, not two, not even three, but ALL TEN songs is just crazy.

“Midnights” is currently available everywhere. My personal favorite songs are “You’re On Your Own Kid,” and “Snow on the beach.” The first single is the song that currently holds the #1 position, “Anti-Hero.”