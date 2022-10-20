Taylor Swift dropping a new album Friday is great news for Texas football fans.

The music superstar will drop her latest album, “Midnights,” for fans Friday, and there’s no doubt people are fired up.

Multiple OutKick employees, myself included, can’t wait to dive in.

I am secure enough in my manhood to admit I am PUMPED for Taylor Swift’s new album.



Gonna be blasting Midnights on repeat. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 20, 2022

While fans of her music are juiced and amped up, Texas fans have a special reason to be excited ahead of playing Oklahoma State as a -6.5 favorite. Since 2006, the Longhorns are 8-1 following an album release.

The only loss came in 2010 against Baylor. It’s a shame too because “Red” was a 6x Platinum album and had some bangers. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be for Texas fans.

Every other game following an album release from Taylor Swift has resulted in a win for Texas.

Important stat to keep in mind this weekend…



Texas football is 8-1 following Taylor Swift's album drops dating back to 2006.



The Longhorns are -6.5 point favorites against Oklahoma State on Saturday. #Hookem🤘 #MidnightsTaylorSwift — Chan (@CjMumme) October 20, 2022

Nobody wants to play Texas after Taylor Swift releases new music.

Who knew Texas fans and Taylor Swift music was the crossover event of the year? Outside of the Baylor loss, this might be the toughest test Texas has faced following an album release in a long time.

Despite dropping a game to TCU last weekend, Oklahoma State is a very good team. Mike Gundy will have the Cowboys ready to roll.

That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Texas is 8-1 following Taylor Swift album releases since 2006. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Now, will Gundy be able to do enough to offset whatever magic a new Swift album means for Texas? Time will tell, but as we all know, she’s got the magic touch.

Everything Swift does blows up, and anyone who disagrees is a hater.

Texas fans should be very grateful they’re catching the Cowboys this Saturday and not a different date. Fans of the Longhorns should be sending her thank you fruit baskets for giving them a little extra luck if everything shakes out in their favor. For the rest of us, we’ll just be enjoying whatever new hits she drops Friday.