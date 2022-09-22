Mike Gundy’s Infamous ‘I’m A Man’ Rant Turns 15

It’s been 15 years since Mike Gundy unleashed arguably the greatest rant in college football history.

On September 22, 2007, the iconic Oklahoma State football coach lost his damn mind while ripping apart an article critical of Bobby Reid in The Oklahoman.

Gundy gave fans what might be the best back-to-back sentences in the history of sports when he loudly shouted, “I’m a man! I’m 40!” As we all know, the rest is history.

September 22, 2007: “I’m a man! I’m 40!” pic.twitter.com/CAM4N0WesG — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 22, 2022

As I said when I covered this rant before the season started, everyone focuses on Gundy shouting about his age, but the part where he fires off a hypothetical about a fat kid being bullied might be even better.

It’s unbelievably funny. Mike Gundy, the coach of a major college football program, loudly yelled about his age and then created a completely fictional scenario where a kid gets bullied so the reporters learned a lesson.

If you didn’t witness it, there’d be no way you’d ever believe it was real.

Well, it was 100% real, and the fact it’s been 15 years since that incredible day in Stillwater is kind of hard to believe.

I was in high school back when Gundy gifted fans with this moment. Time sure does fly.

Mike Gundy’s “I’m a man” rant turns 15 years old. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TDISportsClips/status/1572799178652229632)

Fortunately for everyone who loves football, Gundy didn’t stop pumping out content with his “I’m a man” moment. He’s ranted about several things, including snowflakes, how soft people have become and how liberalism has ruined everything.

Mike Gundy's newest rant: taking on the modern transfer rule, using key words 'snowflakes' and 'millennial' pic.twitter.com/KXFMZ7giSW — Bryan Keating (@KOCOKeating) November 12, 2018

Let’s hope Gundy has 15 more years of great moments still in him.