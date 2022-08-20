Prepare For College Football Starting With Mike Gundy’s Infamous ‘I’m A Man’ Rant

College football officially starts in just seven days, and Mike Gundy’s infamous rant about being a man is the perfect way to prepare.

On September 22, 2007, the head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys gave fans a moment that will never be forgotten in the world of college football.

Mike Gundy’s famous “I’m a man” speech has withstood the test of time. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Gundy was not happy with the coverage quarterback Bobby Reid had received in a piece published in The Oklahoman, and he didn’t hold back. Not only did he not hold back, he gave fans one of the greatest college football ever delivered.

“I’m a man! I’m 40,” the famous coach shouted at the press. Crack open a drink, kick back and enjoy the all-time great moment.

Everyone remembers the “I’m a man” part of the rant, but honestly, the part where he starts talking about your kid being fat, bullied or dropping passes might be the best part.

He just randomly made up some absurd hypotheticals to prove a point. Just an all-time great moment from start to finish.

You couldn’t have scripted it better.

Mike Gundy’s “I’m a Man” speech is an all-time great college football moment. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQ3oXkDPKbM)

I hope the flashback to Mike Gundy’s great moment fired you all up as much as it fired me up! Now, let’s all soak up our final weekend without college football.