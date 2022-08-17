Mike Gundy Shares Blunt Comments About Texas And Oklahoma Joining The SEC

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy didn’t mince words when discussing Oklahoma and Texas leaving the Big 12 for the SEC.

The Longhorns and Sooners will join the SEC summer 2025 at the latest, and there’s always a chance it happens even quicker than that timeline.

While Texas and Oklahoma fans might be juiced up, Mike Gundy isn’t overly pleased. To him, it’s nothing more than a money play.

Gundy told ESPN, “Let’s just cut to the chase. They made a choice to financially secure their athletic departments for the next 12 to 15 years. People can talk about all the reasons, but that’s why they did it, all for the money, and took a lot of history out of this league and a lot of history out of college football with them.

He further added, “They sort of made that decision when they left for the SEC. It’s just not going to be feasible. We’re scheduled out to 2036, I think, and I’m sure the SEC is going to nine conference games. They’ll have to, or the media will kill them.

“The fans would love to keep playing [Bedlam], but the people behind the doors who make the decisions are going to say, ‘No.’ That’s what you lose, some great rivalries and a lot of history,” Gundy explained when breaking down the situation.

Say whatever you want about Mike Gundy, but the one thing you can’t ever accuse him of being is someone who doesn’t speak his mind.

He “cut to the chase” in extremely blunt fashion when discussing Texas and Oklahoma ditching the Big 12 for the SEC.

To him, the decision was made to chase money and now many great traditions will be lost because of it. He’s not wrong on any counts.

Now, that doesn’t mean Texas and Oklahoma made the wrong decision. You can recognize losing great college traditions is bad, and also acknowledge the Sooners and Longhorns have to take care of themselves above taking care of the Big 12.

However, traditions are a huge part of the sport. In fact, tradition, history and passion are all what make college football different.

With mass realignment – including UCLA and USC joining the Big Ten – there’s no doubt something will be sacrificed. It’s just the reality we’re now living in.