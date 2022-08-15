Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has broken his silence on his brother Cale leaving Oklahoma.

Cale Gundy resigned from the Sooners after decades with the program after he used a “shameful and hurtful” word while reading a player’s iPad during a film session.

Mike Gundy discusses his brother Cale leaving Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

It’s still not known exactly what the former Oklahoma assistant said. Now, his brother and head coach of the Cowboys has weighed in.

“It gave me enough information for a good chapter in my book whenever I retire,” Gundy told the media before Oklahoma State practiced Saturday, according to The Oklahoman.

When asked about Cale Gundy potentially joining the staff in Stillwater, Mike Gundy told the press, “We hadn’t even talked about that. He’s got several other options right now that he’s looking at. I haven’t talked to him about that.

Judging from Gundy’s comments, it doesn’t sound like his brother Cale is likely to join him in Stillwater anytime soon, but that he does have options on the table.

Will Cale Gundy coach again? (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Seeing as how he was a very successful coach for decades, it’s not hard to see why some people might come calling.

Add in the fact he was defended by some, and the situation hardly seems cut and dry.

It should be interesting to see where Cale Gundy lands, but clearly, his brother Mike thinks the situation was blown out of proportion.