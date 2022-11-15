Taylor Swift Has Crashed Ticketmaster And It’s A Mess

Taylor Swift presale concert tickets went on sale this morning via Ticketmaster and it’s been nothing short of chaotic.

In an attempt to cut back on scalpers, Swift and Ticketmaster launched a “Verified fan presale” for her upcoming Eras Tour.

Fans were able to sign up for the lottery-type drawing last week. Those that were selected were then notified yesterday and texted a specific code. That code would give them the opportunity to then have a chance to buy presale tickets today.

Or at least that’s how it was supposed to go.

Almost immediately Swifties began swarming social media with problems, including that Ticketmaster’s website kept crashing or booting people offline. The problems began a good hour before the presale even launched at 10 a.m. eastern.

Laughing my ass off watching #Ticketmaster crash and burn on the #TaylorSwiftErasTour presale debacle. There's a reason you're the most hated of the ticket websites @Ticketmaster. You had enough time to get things in order and you still blew it! Thanks #TaylorSwift! — Remington Kyes (@remykyes) November 15, 2022

how is ticketmaster ALWAYS shocked that their site cant handle heavy traffic as if it doesnt crash for every big act ESPECIALLY taylor swift my god…. — dipper (@cyddybear) November 15, 2022

Once fans were finally able to access the website, many were put in a queue of 2,000+ people.

Me and 2,000 of my friends sitting in @taylorswift13’s queue with no brain cells left — Steph Wong (@sttttephanie) November 15, 2022

2 hours in queue for @taylorswift13 tickets and there are still over 2,000 fans ahead of me. This is worst than AOL dial-up days! pic.twitter.com/aIsS3kwSCO — Catherine Maloney (@CathMalo14) October 14, 2019

If that wasn’t enough drama, some users reported that the presale codes they were given through Ticketmaster’s Verified fan program weren’t working. Meaning, they waited all that time to buy a ticket, only to then find out it doesn’t even work.

@Ticketmaster my wife has been up since 6 am. Got in the queue for tickets for @taylorswift13 and waited 2,000+ people and when it got to her turn it said “something went wrong” and had to rejoin the line. She wanted good seats. WTF. — Jared Moor (@journeymanJared) November 15, 2022

my code is NOT working even though its the exact same one i was sent through text???????????? ive missed out on so many seats because of this and i CANT BUY TICKETS bc it says my code is wrong when i can assure you it is not — chafe (@charfinkle) November 15, 2022

Mine worked first try, then it crashed when I tried to buy the ticket I chose and now it won’t work when I refreshed — Rachel Lanzikos (@rachelbo_bachel) November 15, 2022

Eventually Ticketmaster gave fans an update on the technical problems.

We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve. — Ticketmaster Fan Support (@TMFanSupport) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster is like “we’re sorry about all the technical problems, this demand was unexpected” as if taylor swift isn’t one of the biggest artists in the galaxy — jessica (@enchantedjess13) November 15, 2022

Remaining Tickets Will Go On Sale Friday

If you weren’t able to get the presale tickets, the general on sale will be at 10 a.m. ET Friday, Nov. 18. Of course, that will be against everyone else in the entire world that is trying to login at the same time.

Until then, godspeed to all the parents out there whose kids are coming home from school today asking if they got the presale tickets. The same goes for anyone who may have skipped work in order to buy tickets today (yes, this did happen). Not to mention all those diehard Swifties who have been a fan of Taylor forever now, only to get shut out by Ticketmaster’s algorithm and tech issues.