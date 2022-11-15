Taylor Swift Has Crashed Ticketmaster And It’s A Mess

Taylor Swift presale concert tickets went on sale this morning via Ticketmaster and it’s been nothing short of chaotic.
In an attempt to cut back on scalpers, Swift and Ticketmaster launched a “Verified fan presale” for her upcoming Eras Tour.
Fans were able to sign up for the lottery-type drawing last week. Those that were selected were then notified yesterday and texted a specific code. That code would give them the opportunity to then have a chance to buy presale tickets today.
Or at least that’s how it was supposed to go.
Almost immediately Swifties began swarming social media with problems, including that Ticketmaster’s website kept crashing or booting people offline. The problems began a good hour before the presale even launched at 10 a.m. eastern.
Once fans were finally able to access the website, many were put in a queue of 2,000+ people.
If that wasn’t enough drama, some users reported that the presale codes they were given through Ticketmaster’s Verified fan program weren’t working. Meaning, they waited all that time to buy a ticket, only to then find out it doesn’t even work.
Eventually Ticketmaster gave fans an update on the technical problems.
Remaining Tickets Will Go On Sale Friday
If you weren’t able to get the presale tickets, the general on sale will be at 10 a.m. ET Friday, Nov. 18. Of course, that will be against everyone else in the entire world that is trying to login at the same time.
Until then, godspeed to all the parents out there whose kids are coming home from school today asking if they got the presale tickets. The same goes for anyone who may have skipped work in order to buy tickets today (yes, this did happen). Not to mention all those diehard Swifties who have been a fan of Taylor forever now, only to get shut out by Ticketmaster’s algorithm and tech issues.