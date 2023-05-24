Taylor Swift Fans Are Selling Rainwater From Her Show For Hundreds Of Dollars

Videos by OutKick

By now you should all know that Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifties, are a different kind of fanbase.

They are the most diehard, passionate, wild music fans that the planet’s seen in years and rightfully so. They love Taylor Swift and will show it any possible way they can, including nearly taking down Ticketmaster and Live Nation and dropping thousands of dollars on tickets. But the latest might be the most extreme: purchasing rain.

Some fans are currently selling alleged RAINWATER from Swift’s recent rain show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for hundreds of dollars.

The listings appeared on both Instagram and Depop as well as other secondary retail sites. In one instance, the “Taylor Swift Eras Tour Merch Rain,” was listed at $250 from a local weed dispensary.

It reminds me of when people were selling the air they captured in a bottle from Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride (if you know, you know) as well as this person who decided to steal some of the water and use it for cooking at home.

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH SWIFTIES AND RAIN?

Well, as I so eloquently described when I became a meteorologist not too long ago on national television, Taylor’s “rain shows” have become legendary throughout her career. Usually once a tour Swift’s show has been interrupted by rain – and rather than run away and hide, the Swifties actually embrace it. Add to the fact that Taylor has so many songs that actually reference rain in the lyrics, and suddenly the concert becomes a waterpark of Swift and thousands of her fans having a damn party. She also can improvise one of her rain songs that she normally wouldn’t play as part of her set. For Swifties, the rain show is the ultimate “you had to be there!” iconic show.

I went on TV to preview the weather for tonight’s #TaylorSwift Nashville show and somehow it led to me talking about people getting drunk and also saying that British people are stale and boring. 🤷‍♂️ 😂



Shouts to @foxweather for having me on. Had a blast! pic.twitter.com/byO5oKMzWV — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) May 6, 2023

RELENTLESS RAIN THIS PAST WEEKEND

As Taylor explained at Gillette Stadium last weekend, Swifties “don’t care if it rains… in fact, that kind of makes it more fun!”

🏟️| Taylor talking about her very first rain show and the lesson she learned back then🫶🏻 #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Evry6nUKWu — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 21, 2023

I mean how many other artists would be like “Oh hell no we aren’t performing in this MONSOON of a storm,” if they came across this kind of weather:

Not even the pouring rain will stop #TaylorSwift from putting on a show. 🌧️✨ #ErasTour pic.twitter.com/yqsfptHBCp — People (@people) May 23, 2023

One of my favorite videos from the show is when one of the dancers holds an umbrella over Taylor to try and cover her from the rain as if that’s going to do ANY good at this moment. She actually smirks like “Oh, thanks!”

Rain or no rain, there’s no doubt that Taylor Swift is absolutely CRUSHING her massive stadium tour. Reports are that she could net around $600 million from this tour, with some estimates that if she extends it overseas, she could very well make nearly a billion dollars.

I would dance and sing every single night in the rain for that kind of paycheck.