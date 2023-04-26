Janet Jackson Concert Moved After Double Booking Atlanta Hawks Arena

Videos by OutKick

Janet Jackson once had a popular hit called “That’s The Way Love Goes,” but now Atlanta Hawks fans are singing, “That’s The Way Sports Go.”

The pop icon singer had ther concert moved from Thursday to Friday night this week after Atlanta’s State Farm Arena double-booked Janet with the Hawks’ playoff game.

Jackson is currently on her “Together Again,” nationwide tour along with Ludacris, as the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer hit the road for the first time in four years.

Janet Jackson’s Atlanta concert was moved after the Atlanta Hawks forced a Game 6 at the same location. (Getty Images)

Jackson was set to perform tonight and tomorrow at the Hawks’ home court, State Farm Arena. That was until the Hawks held on to defeat the Boston Celtics 119-117 and force a must-win Game 6 on Thursday. Atlanta is currently down 3 games to 2.



Suddenly, there was a double-booking at the same venue on the same night.

Hawks point guard Trae Young, who dropped 38 points and had 13 assists on Tuesday, didn’t hold back his thoughts about who should have the arena’s booking on Thursday.

😕 ..sorry not sorry to this LEGEND.. Hope she can be at the game now! 🫡 https://t.co/LiNGoRjQLR — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 26, 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT ALSO PLAYS FRIDAY

“Sorry not sorry to this legend… hopefully she [Jackson] can come to the game now,” Young hilariously tweeted.

Who knows, maybe Janet will now sing the national anthem tomorrow night?

You have to wonder who is at fault for the double-booking. It’s not like Janet Jackson is just a regular artist. Or that Ludacris isn’t MASSIVE in Atlanta. Plus, it’s the Hawks making a Championship run! These are all pretty known things.

Was it an oversight? Did someone forget to hit refresh on their browser and realize that the arena wouldn’t be available that night? Or did the Hawks front office expect the series to not go this far?

TRAE YOUNG CLUTCH THREE!!!! pic.twitter.com/1Utv7ZPVsP — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 26, 2023

Refunds will be available for those not able to make Friday’s rescheduled Janet Jackson show.

Unfortunately for Janet, she may be playing to quite the empty arena as Taylor Swift plays Atlanta Friday night as well at the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And you can be sure that nobody is giving up those tickets after paying quite the hefty sum for them.