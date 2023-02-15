Tom Brady Remembers Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Halftime Nip Slip As ‘A Good Thing’ For NFL

Videos by OutKick

Tom Brady remembers his Super Bowl win in 2004 fondly; though not for the reason you may assume.

Brady was a 26-year-old kid when he played in his second Super Bowl, facing off against John Fox’s Carolina Panthers.

Before Rihanna took the halftime stage to lip-sync her way through a 13-minute performance, Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake stole the show 19 years ago with the infamous “nipplegate” performance.

Appearing on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady recounted the all-time Super Bowl halftime show with Jackson and JT, giving it a glowing review in retrospect.

Brady recounted going back on the field after the break and trying to make sense of the scandalous moment when Timberlake accidentally exposed one of Janet Jackson’s boobs in front of millions of spectators and tens of millions of viewers at home.

“We came off the field, and that was when we had the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson,” Brady said. “And they were asking me about that. I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about.

“It took a while for us to figure out exactly what had gone on,” Brady added.

Looking back on the scandal it created, that’s still talked about nearly two decades later, Brady admitted that the moment was tremendous for the League.

“I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL,” Brady said. “Because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows.”

Compare that to Rihanna’s performance, which was more about her potential pregnancy than anything else. And by Wednesday, it’s already old news.

“Is any publicity bad publicity?” Brady jokingly asked. “That’s what they say, so, who knows?”

They don’t make those halftime shows like they used to.