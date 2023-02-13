The Internet Reacts To Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show

Videos by OutKick

The results are in and Rihanna’s halftime show wasn’t universally praised by the Internet like all the blue checkmarks would like you to believe. While Good Morning America, the Today Show, CBS Mornings were gushing over pregnant Rihanna standing on a stage (allegedly) lip-synching her songs, many across this incredible country were busy calling the halftime show pure trash.

OutKick’s David Hookstead was one of those who was completely outraged over what he was witnessing from Glendale, Arizona during the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. Hookstead and millions of other Americans tune into the halftime show to see…a show.

They say that didn’t happen Sunday night.

Rihanna is clearly lip syncing, and it’s obvious. These trash halftime shows need to end.



Give the fans someone people love like George Strait or Garth Brooks. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 13, 2023

In a shocking twist, the wokes at Bill Simmons’ Ringer seemed to somewhat agree with the assessement that this was a completely underwhelming performance and not becoming of what we’ve been used to with the Super Bowl halftime.

“Yes, her set exuded the calm coolness she’s known for. Yes, she revealed she’s pregnant again. And yes, the whole performance was just fine,” The Ringer said in a subhed for Rob Harvilla’s analysis where he wrote that “there was a copious amount of lip-synching, gracefully and gleefully undisguised.”

Harvilla further writes that the performance “was fine. Just: fine. It’s fine that it was merely fine.”

Over at the New York Times, John Caramanica didn’t seem overwhelmed with the performance.

“It served as something of a placeholder. She’d come to perform, yes. But she also has more pressing things to attend to,” Caramanica writes.

But, remember, you and Donald Trump are terrible people if you didn’t bow down and praise that performance with every fiber of your social media being.

Let’s go to the reactions:

I’m at Hooters and the waitresses are also DISGUSTED by Rihanna’s halftime performance.



It’s grotesque, objectifying, and potentially even demonic in nature.



America’s girls deserve better. — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 13, 2023

Apparently I’m the only person in Twitter who thinks Rihanna’s halftime show was terrible. Why is she touching her crotch in a show kids are watching? And why are her backup dancers dressed like hazmat COVID freaks that do those gross brain swab tests? — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 13, 2023

Halftime show was trash. Nobody wants to see an 8 months prego woman lip sing and 2 step in a terrible red getup that wasn’t hiding anything 🤰🏽 — DMai (@Deemaat_M) February 13, 2023

#Rihanna is pregnant,wore more cloths then my 8th grade nun ..lip sync was terrible and should be sung live ,low energy.but folks saying it was best ever over prince ,Bruno mars ,and the stones ? 👎👀🤡 I’ll be nice a C grade #SuperBowlLVII — Mike North (@North2North) February 13, 2023

Was I wrong tho?



This was a TERRIBLE DECISION for Rihanna



My girl cannot sing, dance or apparent lip sync live.

.WOOF!! https://t.co/9ivLe5l2kL — Chloe Valentine 🇺🇲 (@ChloeVTweets) February 13, 2023

Easily one of the most disappointing Super Bowl half time shows. The lip syncing was terrible. No guests…not great at all. #rihanna — HannahB (@hannahbrokaw) February 13, 2023

Okay, I get it. Rihanna is pregnant. Still, even grading on that curve, it was a terrible halftime show. All she did was walk around and lip sync while being surrounded by Oompa Loompas. — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) February 13, 2023

All joking aside, this half time show is terrible. You'd think for whatever they paid Rihanna she could pretend to give a shit. This is such a lifeless, lackluster performance. — Ryan L. Schrodt 🌈 (@schrodt_writes) February 13, 2023

y’all meat riding tf outta Rihanna that shit was terrible — Eric (@EricXuSadge) February 13, 2023

Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance was horrible. She lip synced the whole thing, with $5M in production funds available it was less than spectacular. You might love her (as I do) but that was not a Super Bowl performance on any level. Highly disappointed. — Jenni Fence (@jennifence) February 13, 2023

That halftime show sucked.



Pregnant Rihanna hit play and brought a mic out that wasn’t even working. — Steve Franklin (@MyGuySteve) February 13, 2023

Horrible Rihanna show at the #SuperBowl . she doesn't dance, she doesn't sing, she doesn't move, she doesn't do anything.

One of the worst shows in history. pic.twitter.com/eGolhZFDNN — Albert Heredia (@Santiag93723697) February 13, 2023

You can tell she was lip singing, it was horrible. She was also getting tired, bless her heart. She was pushing herself. The energy of her performance was really low. I know that's due to her pregnancy. Wasn't exciting! Maybe next year will be better. #Rihanna #RihannaSuperBowl pic.twitter.com/9stX7RlsVV — Rhonda Horton (@HempsteadNYC) February 13, 2023

Oh joy, the dancers for the @NFL @SuperBowl half-time look like hazmat suit wearing lemmings or sperm from a bad science film. Rihanna is also horrible at lip syncing. This sucks. — Brock N. Cordeiro (@BNCordeiro) February 13, 2023

You can say Rihanna is a damn legend and also say this halftime show sucked. Both can be true. — Jordan Gossett (@gossett55) February 13, 2023

The halftime show was typical woke trash. @rihanna have some class, grabbing your crotch when you know millions of children are watching. Why would such a talented woman behave like that? The halftime show has sucked for the last decade. How about you have some actual dancing. — Heather Mc Maga 7 (@HeatherMc7Maga) February 13, 2023

Did Rihanna just scratch her crotch then smell her fingers? pic.twitter.com/QRmjkFqoDE — Vino Veritas (@VinoVeritas1984) February 13, 2023

Checks notes… Commercials with Jesus not OK with the Left, Rihanna rubbing crotch and smelling hand was cool — Denlesks (@Denlesks) February 13, 2023

Am I the only one who’s bothered by #Rihanna fingering her crotch in a show kids were watching? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) February 13, 2023

Super Bowl half time show sucks… embarrassed to have my 12 yr old nephew listen to these songs and Rihanna pumping her ass and grabbing her crotch while singing about strippers and a man being big enough. — Steven Bell (@Steveb20061) February 13, 2023