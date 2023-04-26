Celtics Fans Chant ‘F*** Trae Young’; Hawks Star Shuts Down TD Garden With Game Winner

Videos by OutKick

Trae Young shut down rabid Boston Celtics fans at TD Garden with an ice-cold game-winner.

C’s fans may be kicking themselves for chanting “F*** Trae Young” moments before the Hawks star sunk a deep three, with seconds left in regulation, to elevate Atlanta over Boston, 119-117.

“F*ck Trae Young” chants are raining down in the Boston Garden from Celtics fans 😬



Boston was one game away from winning the series coming into Tuesday’s Game 5, up 3-1.

Facing the one-point deficit, Young challenged Jaylen Brown — one of the league’s premier two-way players — from beyond the arc. His gall paid off as Young hit the go-ahead shot and gave the mocking home crowd a “shivering” gesture — letting them know he’s got ice in his veins.

Trolling Young was a bold move by TD Garden; ultimately it didn’t pay off.

The Celtics spoiled an exceptional first-half performance from Brown (23 points, 35 total) and a Hawks team down Dejounte Murray.

Boston enjoyed a comfortable lead through three quarters but melted down in the fourth. The Hawks outscored the Celtics, 37-25, and won by two points.

Young, a divisive NBA All-Star, was the star of the night: scoring 38 points to keep the Hawks’ postseason alive.

The series flips back to Atlanta for Game 6, where the Hawks will get Murray back from suspension.

Trae Young when he hears "F–k Trae Young" chantspic.twitter.com/8qvyFsucMb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023