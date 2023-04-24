Play Stupid Games… Hawks’ Dejounte Murray Suspended For Elimination Game After Hitting Ref

Videos by OutKick

Take the loss, go home, come back and win. Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray said to hell with that.

Murray took his frustrations out on an NBA ref after Sunday’s Game 4 loss, 129-121, against the Boston Celtics. Murray deliberately bumped into NBA referee Gediminas Petraitis, delivered a livid response and was escorted back to the Hawks’ locker room by team personnel.

It’s unclear what Murray said to the official or the opposing team’s bench as he stormed off the court. Based on his agitated demeanor, Murray’s words looked far from “PG.”

Hawks’ Postseason Doomed After Dejounte Murray’s Suspension

Well … play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Announced on Monday, the NBA has suspended Murray for Tuesday’s Game 5 against the Celtics. The contest also happens to be an elimination game for the downtrodden Hawks.

NBA Executive Vice President Joe Dumars made the announcement — delivering bad news for Atlanta fans as the downtrodden Hawks brace for a potential elimination game against Boston (3-1) at TD Garden.

The NBA’s statement read:

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been suspended one game without pay for making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks’ 129-121 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on April 23 at State Farm Arena. Murray will serve his suspension Tuesday, April 25 when the Hawks visit the Celtics for Game 5 of the series at TD Garden. NBA Communications

It’s the second suspension in what has been a heated postseason for the NBA. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not play in Game 3 against the Kings after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest.

Hawks Coach Quin Snyder Responds…

Murray, the Hawks’ complementary star alongside Trae Young, practically sealed the Hawks’ fate this postseason over a one-minute dispute with the ref. He finished 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Game 4.

Atlanta coach Quin Snyder was asked about Dejounte Murray’s suspension, via FOX5’s Justin Felder. Snyder couldn’t hide just how doomed the team is without their secondary scorer.

“Dejounte recognizes his part in the situation, and you know, that’s just not something you can’t do,” Snyder said.

He added, “I think there was frustration with that over the course of the game that built up. He didn’t handle it the way that he needed to.”

