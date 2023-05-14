Taylor Swift Yells At Security Guard Mid-Song During Concert In Philly, Guard Gets Escorted Out

Videos by OutKick

If you’ve ever been to a concert then you know there are basically two kinds of security guards. The ones that are there to stop something crazy from happening, but want everyone to have a good time.

Then there are the letter of the law types. They don’t care if you enjoy the experience, in fact, they seem to prefer that you don’t. These are the ones that love nothing more than to tell you what to do.

Taylor Swift performs onstage at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)

It sounds like one of these letter of the law guys got a little too carried away at Taylor Swift’s show in Philadelphia last night. The jabroni was close enough to the stage for Taylor to notice and she set him straight, in the middle of one of her songs.

Several videos were taken of the interaction and shared on social media. They show Taylor during her hit Bad Blood, yelling “She’s fine!” while gesturing towards some fans with her hand.

She briefly returns to singing before stopping once again to inform the security guard that the woman he was giving a hard time to didn’t deserve it. She stopped singing and said, “She wasn’t doing anything.”

At this point Taylor starts to turn away before quickly making her way back to the edge of the stage to yell, “Hey! Stop!”

As she looked on she returned to singing before adding another “Hey, stop” and returning to her performance. Whatever was taking place between the security guard and the fan seemed to have been resolved to her liking.

OH YOU CAN SEE HER FACE EVEN BETTER HERE… IM ON MY KNEES pic.twitter.com/2WbmijOvvQ — marissa 🌼 (@reputationlor) May 14, 2023

Taylor Swift Is Having None Of That Nonsense At Her Show

On Sunday morning a woman claiming to the the fan at the center of the controversy shared a video on TikTok telling her side of what went down. Her name according to the TikTok account is Caitlin Gabell.

She said, “Basically the guard had been harassing our group all night… He just kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like, every time we did anything he was on top of us.”

This sounds like your classic letter of the rules kind of guy. His whole reason for being there was that you don’t have a good time.

“We’re dancing and we’re having fun and he didn’t like it,” Gabell continues. “Taylor noticed that I was having fun, and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it”

The security guard was then escorted out and Gabell and her friends were offered free tickets for a night.

This is one lucky fan. She was close enough to the stage where this guy could be seen ruining her good time. Normally, these guys go undetected by the talent and the fans are left to fend for themselves.

I get being a security guard isn’t an easy task. But have some awareness. You’re working a Taylor Swift concert, this isn’t Woodstock ’94.

You can allow a little fun to be had by fans and still be able to handle something serious should it ever go down. If a few young ladies happen to touch a railing on occasion everything is going to be just fine.