A long unsolved mystery was put to rest at Taylor Swift’s concert on Friday night. T-Swizzle finally broke the silence on her lyrics in ‘Gold Rush.’

Taylor Swift, currently in the middle of her sold-out ‘The Eras’ tour, returned to her native state for three shows at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend. She was born and raised in West Reading, Pennsylvania (about an hour and a half outside of Philadelphia) but later moved to Nashville at 14.

As part of ‘The Eras’ tour, Swift plays two surprise songs at each concert date. No two are the same, and they are normally performed acoustic.

On Friday, she performed ‘Gold Rush’ for the first time. The song, released on her 2020 album ‘Evermore,’ has been the topic of debate for nearly three years.

The lyrics read:

What must it be like to grow up that beautiful?

With your hair falling into place like dominoes

I see me padding across your wooden floors

With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door

But is she referring to the Philadelphia Eagles, or the rock band The Eagles?

Until Friday, that question was left unanswered.

The folks in Philly chose to take Swift as a fan of their football team. The folks in Nashville refused to believe that Swift would root against the Titans.

Everybody else fell somewhere in the middle of the unknown.

Among those who were in the middle was Shane Savitsky, the deputy managing editor of Axios. He had been on the case for quite some time and reached out to Tree Paine, Swift’s publicist, on multiple occasions with the same question.

Savitsky was persistent, but he never got an answer— until Friday, when everybody got an answer.

Taylor Swift broke her silence!

Before singing ‘Gold Rush’ during Night One, Swift confirmed that it is a Philadelphia Eagles shirt.

There was sort of a, I don’t know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate about how a lyric that says “with my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door” I saw some people wondering if it was the band Eagles or the team the Eagles… And I love the band The Eagles, but guys, like come on. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team. — Taylor Swift

As could be expected, the crowd went nuts.

TAYLOR CONFIRMS IT IS THE BIRDS BABY YOU HEARD IT HERE FIRST



GOLD RUSH!!!#TSTheErasTour #PhillyTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/9NeKPGp6jw — Holly Caitlin (@holly_caitlin) May 13, 2023

Well, there you have it! One of the most pressing, unsolved mysteries of the century is no longer. Swift is a Philadelphia Eagles fan through and through, and is proud of her fandom!