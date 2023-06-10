Taylor Swift’s Pride Month Lecture Shows The Singer No Longer Wants To Stay Politically Neutral

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift got bullied by the media into becoming yet another progressive celebrity promoting all the “right” causes.

Here’s Buzzfeed all but admitting that media tactic:

Taylor Swift first burst onto the scene in 2006, and has famously spent the vast majority of her 17-year career pointedly avoiding anything even vaguely political…. This silence earned her the position of being a poster girl for the alt-right, with neo-Nazis affectionately calling her an “Aryan goddess.” BuzzFeed

Buzzfeed had plenty of company here. The Daily Beast played the White Supremacy card against her, too.

Now, Swift can’t stop herself.

Taylor Swift Era’s tour was one of the hottest concert tickets this year. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Her apolitical brand dissolved in the wake of Donald Trump’s shocking presidential win seven years ago. The pop superstar lectures her loyal Swifties on any number of subjects, from who to vote for in key Senate races to the need to “calm down” about our gay neighbors.

Netflix even made a documentary highlighting her transformation – “Miss Americana.”

Taylor Swift Turns Political

Now, Taylor Swift can’t stop herself. She recently lectured fans from her favorite pulpit – the stage – to celebrate her favorite holiday.

“We can’t talk about Pride Month without talking about pain [of] harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk … it’s painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities …And that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.’ Taylor Swift

What is she talking about? Is she referring to states attempting to stop doctors from rearranging pre-teen bodies in a permanent fashion based on their current gender confusion?

Has Taylor Swift ever spoken to a de-transitioned person about what they’re going through and how they’ll be dealing with the fallout from the “affirmation” surgery for the rest of their lives? Has she questioned the medical facilities which look at the booming transitioning landscape and see huge piles of cash?

Did she wonder why other evolved countries, including Norway, Finland, England and Sweden, are putting some brakes on so-called “gender affirming” surgeries before the patient’s 18th birthdays?

We know the answer to all of the above. We also understand the press, when given the chance to hold court with the pop princess, won’t raise any of the questions. They agree with her stances and wouldn’t dare challenge her on the issues.

No one will, at least not to her face.

How Swift Should Be Handled

Yet when a star or starlet gets political that’s exactly what should happen. If Leonardo DiCaprio delivers an impassioned speech on Climate Change, the very next interviewer who gets face time with him should question why he doesn’t practice what he preaches.

Swift would draw more converts, in theory, if she went on a platform that disagreed with her points of view. Imagine if she shared a studio with, say, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham to have a debate on the issues in play.

That would likely change more hearts and minds than her on-stage lectures. That’s assuming she can back up her rhetoric with facts, figures and stone-cold logic.

The irony of Taylor Swift’s progressive makeover? It’s not enough. It never is.

Taylor Swift spends much of her time on stage lecturing her audience on her world view. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Buzzfeed gave voice to Swifties who excoriated the superstar for her recent Pride Month soliloquy.

However, Taylor’s speech fell flat for many — with the star being branded “disingenuous” in light of her actual track record of speaking out, especially as she is still yet to acknowledge her apparent new boyfriend’s troubling reputation. Taylor was also accused of centering herself during a speech for marginalized people. BuzzFeed

That’s the jagged little pill Swift must swallow, even moreso than the bug that interrupted a recent Swift concert. She can say all the “right” things and bully fans into agreeing with her world view, but it’ll never be enough.

Swift might as well have stayed politically neutral. She might draw less negative attention that way.