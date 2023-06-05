Shake It Off: Taylor Swift Swallows Bug, Keeps Performing

Videos by OutKick

“Cause baby, now we got bad blood bugs.” Wait, that’s not right. But Taylor Swift did inadvertently eat a bug while performing in Chicago on Sunday night. And then she kept right on performing. If eating bugs and crooning tunes doesn’t scream country music, I don’t know what does.

In the event you’ve been hibernating and/or without wifi for the last three months, Swift is in the midst of making a quadrillion (more) dollars via her The Eras Tour. Sunday brought her to everybody’s favorite location for deep dish pizza and unpunishable crime, Chicago, Illinois. Taylor, though, opted to pass on a pie and chowed down on a “delicious” bug instead.

Moments from belting out her song, “Tolerate It,” Swift got a taste of nature, then provided fans inside Chicago’s Soldier Field with an instant food review.

“I just swallowed a bug,” Taylor Swift admitted to her fans.

📹 | Closer video of Taylor swallowing a bug on stage #ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BLZuHekr0B — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift Bug Review

Once Taylor had a chance to digest, she shared her on-stage fine dining experience.

“Delicious,” Swift said through a smile. “Oh, God is there any chance none of you saw that?”

Nope. About 20,000 cell phones captured the moment and now it rests firmly on the internet. A Bug’s Life gets the sequel we didn’t know we wanted or needed.

And said bug couldn’t have picked someone better to have snatched ’em up. That’s soon to be one rich bug jet setting across the world hobnobbing with celebs via the belly of the musical beast, Ms. Swift.

Taylor Swift was bugging out in Chicago this weekend. (Shanna Madison/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images).

Despite nibbling on a criter, Swift channeled her inner-Willis Reed and kept right on performing. She recognized she was in for a battle and she wasn’t about to back down. “This is gonna happen again tonight,” Swift told the sellout crowd. “There’s so many bugs. There’s 1,000 of them.”

Bug be damned, she’s not about to disappoint a Chicago crowd that skipped out on the mortgage in order to snag a few upper deck seats. Heroic stuff from a sometimes Anti-Hero.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF