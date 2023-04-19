Taylor Swift Is Smarter Than Tom Brady and Shaq, FTX Sponsorship Decision Reveals

Videos by OutKick

Everything’s coming up Taylor Swift these days – including her financial wisdom.

Whereas the likes of Tom Brady and Shaq didn’t have the foresight to actually question a major financial transaction… Taylor did and it’s boosting her personal stock even higher.

Swift avoided signing a $100 million sponsorship deal with the now-defunct and disgraced FTX crypto by asking one simple question:

“Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?” the pop star asked according to documents obtained thru discovery by the plaintiff’s attorney.

When FTX apparently couldn’t or didn’t answer to Swift’s liking, she ended up dumping them faster than an ex-boyfriend.

I’m not surprised. Taylor is smart and her father is a well-regarded investment banker. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023 Elon Musk tweeted in support of Taylor Swift’s financial decision on FTX.

TOM BRADY REPORTEDLY LOST $45 MILLION WHEN FTX COLLAPSED

Both Brady and his ex wife, Gisele Bündchen, lost sizable investments in the FTX collapse. Brady and Bündchen are believed to have had 2 million shares of the failed company altogether. The Verge reported that both had individual investments in the company: Brady with $45 million and Gisele with $25 million.

According to Adam Moskowitz, who is the lawyer representing the plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the various FTX celebrities and promoters, Swift actually did her due diligence. unlike Brady, Bündchen, SHAQ and other high-profile names linked to he crypto-company..

“The one person I found that did that [researched and asked question] was Taylor Swift,” Moskowitz said during an appearance on “The Scoop” podcast regarding Swift questioning if FTX was actually following the law.

“In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them: ‘Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?'” the plaintiff lawyer continued about Swift.

It’s worth noting that Swift’s father worked at Merrill Lynch and was even praised in a tweet by Elon Musk as being “well-regarded.”

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested for his FTX crypto scheme. (Getty Images).

THE CELEBRITIES ARE BEING SUED FOR $5 BILLION

It’s the latest win for Taylor Swift – who has proven everybody wrong from Ticketmaster and Live Nation, to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Last November, the FTX crypto exchange caused an enormous economic fallout after collapsing in a span of mere days. Its founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and extradited from the Bahamas to New York City where he is currently on house arrest awaiting trial for a number of fraud charges.

Meanwhile, FTX users who lost a TON of money in part to the fraudulent, insider-type trading knowledge of FTX have launched a class-action lawsuit against the celebrities that promoted it.

Moskowitz says those plaintiffs are seeking $5 billion in damages from the celebrity and influencers illegal promoting of the cryptocurrency.

Taylor Swift? She’s doing just fine as she continues to headline a massive U.S. tour.