Featured Speaker At New York Times DealBook Conference Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested

Authorities arrested a featured speaker from the New York Times’s DealBook conference in the Bahamas on Monday. Other outlets may refer to the character as Sam Bankman-Fried, the corrupt founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Bahama authorities announced his arrest and intention to extradite him to the U.S. in a statement:

“On 12 December 2022, the Office of the Attorney General of The Bahamas is announcing the arrest by The Royal Bahamas Police Force of Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), former CEO of FTX. SBF’s arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition.

“As a result of the notification received and the material provided therewith, it was deemed appropriate for the Attorney General to seek SBF’s arrest and hold him in custody pursuant to our nation’s Extradition Act.”

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York confirmed Bankman-Fried’s arrest later Monday evening.

Prime Minister Philip Davis says “The Bahamas and the United States in holding accountable all individuals associated with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law.”

Bankman-Fried faces charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

Investigations into his dealings say he lent customers’ funds to a trading firm, Alameda Research, which he also owned.

Last month, the New York Times invited the shyster to the stage as a guest at its DealBook event to tell his story. The Times charged attendees $2,499 a ticket to hear Bankman-Fried deny accountability.

“I didn’t know exactly what was going on,” he told the crowd. Of course, no one believes him.

But as Fox News Radio host Jimmy Failla warns, it’s best not to hit The Times tonight, during a challenging period.

Sam Bankman Fried arrested in the Bahamas. The New York Times is asking for privacy during this difficult time. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 13, 2022

Although, others haven’t been so kind:

the fact that this guy was invited to speak at a new york times speaker series lol… the only credential needed to be invited at these huge mainstream events is amassing a large fortune. that’s all it takes to be named a genius! https://t.co/h59tKfNZSZ — መሬት ለአራሹ (@yeshewalij) December 13, 2022

Well, at least he stayed free long enough to be the keynote speaker for the New York Times. https://t.co/tPyDaUAwZn — Mr Smoses (@mdrache) December 13, 2022

In the meantime, Bankman-Fried was scheduled to testify before a congressional committee on Tuesday, his first under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy last month.

On Nov. 11, FTX filed for bankruptcy as the firm ran out of money. Customers had tried to withdraw assets at once because of concerns about the financial strength of the company and Alameda Research, its affiliated trading arm.

