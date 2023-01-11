Tom Brady And Gisele Lost A Fortune With FTX Collapse, Held 2 Million Shares

2022 was one wild year for Tom Brady, especially off the field. While he and the Buccaneers managed to limp into the postseason by coming out on top in the NFC South, Brady’s personal life took a drastic turn with the news that he was divorcing his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Now, it turns out the Brady and Bündchen (or as I like to call them, The Brady Bündch) have lost an eye-watering amount of money thanks to the collapse of embattled crypto exchange FTX.

Brady and Bündchen are believed to have 2 million shares of the floundering company altogether. The Verge reports that both had individual investments in the company: Brady with $45 million and Gisele with $25 million.

Both of them were also FTX brand ambassadors and appeared in FTX commercials.

That first one is a little eerie when you consider how everything played out in the Brady-Bündchen marriage, isn’t it?

While the new top muckety mucks at FTX are trying to right the ship, they acknowledge that not everything can be recovered.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to be able to recover all of the losses here,” CEO John Ray III told US House Financial Services Committee at a hearing late last year.

Meanwhile, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested and dealt money laundering and fraud charges.

Brady and Bündchen aren’t the only ones who lost a boatload because of their involvement in FTX. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, were both equity holders in the company.

O’Leary told CNBC that he had lost every cent of the $15 million he had invested in the company.

Ouch.

