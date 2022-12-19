Gisele Bündchen Hits Brazil Beach While Tom Brady Collapses In Tampa

While Tom Brady and the Bucs were blowing a 17-point lead to the Bengals Sunday, ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was “recharging” with a little vacation in Brazil.

Gisele let the world know she was having the time of her life in a series of Instagram posts, which showed the Brazilian Supermodel soaking in the sun with her and Brady’s two children – Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

The caption aptly reads: “Recharging with my little ones in the country of my (heart emoji).”

Tom Brady collapses against Bengals while Gisele Bündchen vacations

Man. Not great for Tom Brady, who spent Sunday getting trolled by Eli Apple while Gisele did some yoga and worked on her tan in Brazil.

Really bad beat there.

Brady and Gisele officially divorced just before Halloween, ending months of turmoil dating back to the spring when Tom unretired after a quick cup of coffee on the unemployment line.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had two very different Sundays. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Bündchen has been pretty quiet on social media over the past few months, but she’s started to peak her head back out into the open the past few weeks.

Just last week, she wined and dined at the 60th anniversary dinner for jewelry store Vivara.

Unsurprisingly, she CRUSHED it in a gold gown.

Gisele Bündchen went all out earlier this month.

Brady, meanwhile, has been perhaps the world’s most eligible bachelor, with several influencers throwing their hat in the ring since him and Gisele called it quits.

On the field, though, it’s been a bumpy ride for the future Hall of Famer. The Bucs are 6-8 and coming off a disastrous loss Sunday to the Bengals after leading 17-0 in the first half.