Golf Influencer Karin Hart Thinks She’s In Love With Tom Brady

Add golf influencer to the list of women trying to get Tom Brady’s attention. Already on that list are an OnlyFans/Playboy cover model, a Brazilian model, a NESN college sports reporter, and a science researcher.

All of those women spoke to the New York Post about their interest in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. While they admired his dedication, and his looks, none of them professed their love for him.

The same cannot be said for golf influencer Karin Hart. While revealing her crush on Brady with a couple of videos she posted on her Instagram Story, she admitted that she thinks she’s in love with him.

Golf influencer confessing her love of Tom Brady (Image Credit: Karin Hart/Instagram)

There was a poll included with her confession that asked her followers, “Chances Tommy is my future husband??”

She said in the first clip, “I’m just sitting here in my house stretching and looking at Instagram. And I started stalking Tom Brady’s page and I think I’m in love with him.”

Karin Hart/Instagram Story

I Like This Golf Influencer’s Chances

That clip was followed with another one where Karin revealed that her crush on Brady is nothing new. She admitted that she didn’t know why she was sharing the information with her followers.

When she was younger Karin had him taped up on a vision board in her closet.

The 33-year-old said, “I had a bunch of lacrosse on there and a bunch of like, you know, athletic stuff and Tom Brady’s UGG boot ad was taped up there as well.”

“So I guess I have had a crush on him for a while.”

Like I said before, Brady is going to be just fine. Things have already started looking up for him and from the looks of it he’s going to be a pretty busy guy off the field.