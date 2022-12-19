‘Old Man’ Tom Brady Dragged Through The Mud By Bengals Defenders

Tom Brady is down bad right now, and the Cincinnati Bengals rubbed salt in the wound after Sunday’s epic collapse.

Brady and the Bucs jumped out to a 17-0 lead on the defending AFC champs, only to piss the game away in truly remarkable fashion. I’m talking bad fake punts, bad interceptions, bad penalties and bad fumbles.

It was a comedy of errors you just don’t see from a team with one Tom Brady manning the ship.

After the collapse, a few Cincinnati defenders let 45-year-old Brady know they didn’t appreciate his apparent dig at them earlier in the week.

Eli Apple and BJ Hill with a couple messages for Tom Brady. Hill obviously heard the “fairly tough” comment this week. pic.twitter.com/6CGe9FbZ6L — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 19, 2022

Oh dear. It’s not every day you see the GOAT get put in a body bag, but these are WEIRD times we’re living in right now.

Eli Apple trolling Brady by essentially telling him he’s a washed up old QB, followed by BJ Hill throwing Brady’s words back in his face, is a TOUGH look for the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Hill’s comments, of course, were in reference to Brady’s interview earlier in the week when he appeared to take a subtle dig at the Bengals’ defense.

“Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense. Good skill players. They do a lot of things well. We’re going to have to put everything we’ve got into it,” Brady said last week.

Tom Brady had a BRUTAL day against the Bengals. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Personally, I’m not sure I saw those comments as a dig toward Cincinnati’s defense, but I’m also not the one lining up against Brady, so it doesn’t really matter.

What does matter is what happened on the field, and it wasn’t good for Brady or the Bucs.

Oh yeah, Apple wasn’t done, either!

After the game, the veteran cornerback – who has a history of running his mouth – doubled down on his tunnel remarks.

“(Brady) was fairly okay, but not good enough to win,” he said.

Poor Tom.

But hey, at least the 6-8 Bucs play in the NFC South!