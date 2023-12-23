Sydney Sweeney Rejects Claims She Was Objectified In Rolling Stones Music Video

Videos by OutKick

Sydney Sweeney has been everywhere this year. She made an appearance in a Ford ad, launched a bikini line, filmed a movie, and rolled around on a convertible in leather in a Rolling Stones music video.

The 26-year-old is doing her part to bring back the fun, the glamor, and the entertainment that has been drained from pop culture by the creeps who don’t like smoking hot women being celebrated. People like Blur lead singer Damon Albarn.

Sydney Sweeney attends a photocall for the MiuMiu Women’s Tales in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Albarn watched the Rolling Stones music video and instead of replying by saying he thought the video was awesome, he had this to say, “I listened to their new song and watched this horrible music video showing them at different stages of their lives on billboards.”

“And this young woman objectified. What the hell is this? There’s something completely disconnected.”

I’m sure his comments were applauded by the angry blue haired among us, but Sydney couldn’t disagree more with his assessment. The Euphoria star had a lot of fun during the video shoot.

Sydney rejected the claims that she was objectified in a recent interview with Glamour UK, “I felt hot. I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

“One of the questions I get is, ‘Are you a feminist'” she continued. “I find empowerment through embracing the body that I have.”

“That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good.”

Sydney Sweeney Is Bringing Entertainment Back

Albarn’s going to hate hearing that. In his world being hot and embracing it is frowned upon. Thankfully, Sydney doesn’t live in his world.

Gen Z’s hero continued, “All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts?”

“It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

Well said. You hear that haters? It’s okay to be hot while and have some fun with your entertainment. There doesn’t to be a holier than thou message that accompanies it.

Sydney gets this and that’s why she’s riding such a dominant wave heading into 2024.