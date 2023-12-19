Sydney Sweeney Is The Gen Z Hero Pop Culture Needs Right Now

Videos by OutKick

No pressure, Sydney Sweeney.

We’re just asking you to be the Gen Z savior of pop culture, which many predicted in 2022 to be dead. We’re only asking for you, as a 26-year-old, to bring back the fun, glamor, and entertainment during this time in history when all three have been sucked out of society.

Monday night in Sydney, Australia, the actress did her part on the red carpet at a screening for her upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You. Sweeney was pretty much wearing a bra and underwear covered by a sheer dress. She wore a bunch of diamonds on her fingers. Her hair was perfect.

The tabloids ate it up, as they should.

Sweeney “sizzles.”

Sweeney “wows.”

“Stuns.”

You know what Sweeney didn’t do? She didn’t get in front of a camera to tell the world that the world is f–ked and tell citizens around the world that they’re not doing enough to save the planet, that they should stop what they’re doing and glue their hands to the road to stop climate change or that they should be in the streets protesting the latest hot topic.

Sweeney is exactly the right Gen Z hero at the exact time when she’s needed the most.

She’s not built by TikTok. She’s not 125 pounds overweight and blowing on a flute while other biggins’ yell “Yasssss Queen” on Instagram.

Sydney Sweeney is Pure America before the lunatics gained control of the wheel.

She’s more than a 30-second TikTok video. She’s more than a smoking-hot Instagram model for guys in their 20s to dream about. She has 50-plus acting credits, including 16 episodes of Euphoria on her resume. She has multiple roles in post-production. She licks ice cream off her finger for a Variety cover.

Why was Monday in Australia so important?

Because we’re two weeks away from 2024 and everything that a Presidential election brings. The woke maniacs in Hollywood will spend the next 11 months screaming and making fools out of themselves over politics.

We need Sweeney to be the reminder that entertainment can still be more than telling others that they’re ruining the world.

Think back to August when Disney actress Rachel Zegler went out on the promotional circuit and decided to slam the 1937 version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. “The original cartoon came out in 1937, and very evidently so,” woke Zegler told Extra TV. “There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird! So we didn’t do that this time.”

Zegler kept telling the world that the new Snow White would be different. She was cancelling 1937.

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler said in a Variety interview. “[Snow White]’s not going to be dreaming about true love, she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be.”

Zegler chose her path.

The window is wide open for Sweeney to dominate the industry. It’s hers for the taking.

