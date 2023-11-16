Sydney Sweeney Delivers The Goods In The Full ‘Anyone But You’ Trailer

Videos by OutKick

The official trailer for the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell rom-com Anyone But You dropped today. It filled in some of the gaps created by the terrible teaser trailer that dropped a few weeks ago.

If you missed the teaser, count yourself among the lucky ones. Now, I’m not going to go as far as to say the full trailer is going to make you want to run out and see the movie, it’s definitely not.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

If I’m being honest – even with the improved trailer – the movie looks terrible. It’s the kind of movie that you know exactly how it’s going to play out.

Maybe something that you watch falling in and out of sleeping on the couch, but not anything you have to see in the theater.

That said Sweeney will make getting dragged out to the theater, if that happens to you, slightly less annoying. That goes for most things that 26-year-old Euphoria star appears in.

This is the second trailer this week with Sweeney in it. Unlike the Madame Web trailer, she delivers the goods in this one.

While the Anyone But You trailer might be better, I wouldn’t say that the movie itself will be.

The Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Affair Rumors Won’t Go Away

The trailer, and Sweeney’s social media activity, also does little to help the rumors about an affair with her co-star Glen Powell. No matter how often the two of them deny it.

Sydney Sweeney via instagram stories with Glen Powell ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/nRPiRwKihX — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) November 16, 2023

Powell addressed those rumors this week. He told Men’s Health in an interview that was posted this week, “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realizing now is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

The rumors started after he and Sweeney, who is engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino, were cast together in Anyone But You. Their press appearances together and the fact that Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up only added to those rumors.

Nothing like a rom-com trailer to help keep those affair rumors going. I’m sure it’s nothing. Just a couple of hot young people pretending to fall in love. That never leads to anything happening away from the set.