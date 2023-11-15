WATCH: New All-Female ‘Madame Web’ Spider-Man Project Looks Like A TV Movie With Cheesy Adult-Film Level Acting

Videos by OutKick

Just what the audiences asked for: an all-female Spider-Man movie centered on the character of “Madame Web.”

That’ll do numbers at the box office …

The brand-new trailer for Sony’s “Madame Web” movie dropped on Wednesday.

‘Madame Web’ Expects To Make Itsy Bitsy Money

Days after “The Marvels” bombed at the opening weekend box office, it’s safe to say Hollywood executives are in for another miserable return on investment after choosing to greenlight a movie for and by the ladies with this new hunk of trash.

Movie fans got a glimpse of this trailer — mainly for Sydney Sweeney, if we’re being honest — and were left shocked by the poor showcase of quality.

Listen to any of these actresses deliver their lines, and you’ll assume they received the most vile news minutes before the director yelled ACTION.

This movie’s getting dumped on Feb. 14, which tells you about the low confidence that the studio has in this project.

WATCH:

Her web connects them all. 🕸 #MadameWeb is coming soon exclusively to movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/2P3kYTBWId — Madame Web (@MadameWeb) November 15, 2023

(What do you think of this new trailer? Send us your thoughts. Or don’t, your loss: alejandro.avila@outkick.com)

Also, the heads at Sony really wanted to put a woman in the director’s seat rather than looking for the perfect fit based on concept or script.

Great, so maybe they hired a proven success like Kathryn Bigelow or a Nancy Meyers. Hell, maybe Anne Fletcher was available for a new project.

Nope, they hired a female T.V. director (S.J. Clarkson). And the result: a $75-80 million project with the quality of a TNT show.

This movie has real ties to the Spider-Man universe and will probably be used as canon in future developments — should these executives not lose their jobs in the coming year. The people at Sony firmly believe that you, the viewer, want to watch this movie based on their tremendous vision.

And what is that vision?

Calling a spade a spade, “The Marvels” had the exact M.O. as this new “Madame Web” movie. It was a superhero vehicle meant to put the progressives’ diversity agenda on the big screen.

The titular Captain Marvel couldn’t continue her franchise — which featured a pretty successful origin movie with “Captain Marvel” — due to it being too white, so they threw in African-American and Indian-American superheroes to help boost appeal, completely disregarding the story or depth of characters to favor one’s ethnicity.

Seriously, it’s time for Hollywood to let me write scripts because all of this progressive trash that is coming out of the superhero genre makes ZERO sense. I’ll charge less and never adhere to the concept of a “mental health day.”